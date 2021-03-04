Betty Jean West, 81, Scottsbluff

Betty Jean West, 81, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment was held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ben Poole officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Betty was born November 12, 1939 at Long Pine, Nebraska to Kenneth and Arvila (Casteel) Williams. She received her education in Scottsbluff, NE. Betty was united in marriage to Delane Oliver “Skeet” West on March 1, 1956. To this union three children were born. The couple made their home and raised their children in Gering. Betty worked as waitress at many establishments in the area. In 1974, the family moved to Iowa. Betty later moved to Omaha. She worked as the office manager for Terminix until her retirement. In 2014, Betty, returned home to Scottsbluff.

She loved golf, reading, playing cards, watching westerns, lunching with her Betty Club friends, gardening, bird watching and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. She leaves behind her beloved dog Jewels who provided her emotional support as she struggled with Dementia the last few years of her life.

Betty is survived by her children: Kendra Dean (Sam Heinz) of Scottsbluff, James (Sharon) West of Omaha, NE, and Vicki West (Dan Render) of Omaha, NE; grandchildren: Darrell Dean of Scottsbluff, Jason (Amanda) Dean of Lincoln, and Brittney West (Brady Wurdeman) of Fremont, NE; great-grandchildren: Delaney, Brylee, Gillian, and Ella Dean and Trenton Wurdeman; brother Allen (Dixie) Williams of Colorado Springs, CO; half-sisters: Shirley Meter of Denver, CO and Sharon (Nick) Avila of North Carolina; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She had two very special ladies in her life who were both friends and care givers – Angela Engelhaupt and Rosie Canseco – who held a special place in her heart.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her grandmother Mae Case, brother Robert Williams, grandson Nathan Dean, her mother-in-law Ollamae “Shorty” West, the father of her children and husband for 25 years Delane “Skeet” West, many many aunts and uncles and cousins.