Betty June Kechley, 93, Oshkosh

Betty Kechley, 93, of Oshkosh, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Berea Lutheran Church south of Oshkosh with Pastor Scotty Ray officiating. Burial will follow in the Chappell City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Kechley family.

Betty June Robb was born June 12, 1927 to Samuel Douglas and Martha Kenrietta (Kiel) Robb on a farm northwest of Big Springs, NE. She received her education in Deuel County, graduating from Big Springs High School in 1944.

In 1946, she married Everett Archie Poppert and to this union 2 daughters were born; LaDena Jean and Sherryl Ann. Sherryl died in infancy.

Everett and Betty divorced and in 1968, she married Harold Ray Nass. Harold died of cancer in 1982.

Betty taught school for 2 years after high school graduation, worked as a nurses’ aid for 3 years and worked 26 years for the Deuel County ASCS office, retiring in 1981. After Harold’s death, she worked for the Deuel County State Bank until moving to Mesa, Arizona 3 years later in 1985. There, she was the Apache Wells Church Secretary until May 1988.

On August 21, 1988, Betty and Melvin LeRoy Kechley were married and enjoyed winters in Arizona and summers in Nebraska until 2003 when they permanently moved to Oshkosh.

She belonged to the VFW Auxiliary, Eastern Star, Women of the ELCA and Garden County Historical Society. She was also a member of Berea Lutheran Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing step-Children LaRee and Randy Gompert of Bluffton, Indiana and Leonard Russell of Oshkosh, Nebraska; Granddaughters Zharyl Younglund and wife Lisa Kleeman of Saratoga, Wyoming, Sarah Younglund and fiance Roger White of Oshkosh, Nebraska and Tammy Clark of Mesa, Arizona; Sisters Lois Lipsey of Lincoln, Nebraska, Becky Miller of Lewellen, Nebraska and Janet and husband Merlin Zoucha of Oshkosh, Nebraska; 11 great grandchildren and 6 step-granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 daughters LaDena and Sherryl, husband Melvin, stepdaughters Teresa Russell and Coleen Ring, sister Shirley Musolf, brother Dayton Robb and son-in-law Gary Younglund.