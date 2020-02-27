Betty Lorraine Maier Stricker was called to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Church with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Monday from 4-7 pm with family present at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials May be given to the church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Betty was born December 14, 1929, to John and Katie (Klein) Maier. She lived in Gering Valley all her life. She was employed at F.W. Woolworth for 4 years. She then became a farmer’s wife. She loved country living. She enjoyed working in her yard, flowers, and a garden. After her husband passed away in 1987, she helped her son with farming, helping in the fields. In the spring, she did a little tractor work to keep the fields from blowing. In the summer, she irrigated, and in the fall, she drove truck for the harvest. She loved to cook and bake for her family. She was employed at Webbers Furniture for 2 years. She was employed in Food & Nutrition as a production assistant at Regional West Medical Center for 26 years. She was a lifetime member of the church, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She taught Sunday school for 15 years and was secretary, treasurer for 4 years. Her hobbies were sewing and music. Her past times were reading the Bible, doing crossword puzzles, Sudoku, word search puzzles were her favorite.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Dean (Pam) Stricker, daughter, Sheila Joy Stricker, 3 brothers-in-law, Charlie (Jovetta) Stricker, Fred Jr. (Jody) Stricker, Gary Stricker, 3 step grandchildren, several step great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death were her parents, husband, paternal parents, 3 brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter (Norma) Meier, Melvin (Rose) Meier and Harry (Helen) Maier, sister-in-law Dee Stricker, 3 sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary (Louie) Green, Irene (John) Reifschneider, and Emma Reifschneider, brothers-in-law, Floyd Stricker, Jerry Stricker.

Betty was a caring and loving person. She was loved by everyone she met. If she could brighten someone’s day she would do it with a smile. She never turned down the opportunity to help in any way she could. We will miss you, mom, but we know you and dad are together again.