Beulah M. Betz, 87, passed away Sunday, November 8th, 2020, at the Heritage Estates in Gering, Ne.

Beulah was born December 2nd, 1932 in Dunning, Ne to Clifford and Grace (Prosser) Murray. She married Henry Betz on March 12th, 1955 in Minatare, Ne and to this union, they had four daughters. Beulah was a kind-hearted person who loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandkids. She was a wonderful cook who loved cooking for her family. She enjoyed playing cards, putting puzzles together, her dogs, Dr. Pepper, playing bingo and having grandkid sleepovers.

She was preceded in death by her husband Henry; parents; daughter Susan Betz; son-in-law Dennis Ainslie; two brothers and three sisters.

Beulah is survived by her daughters Barb (Bill) O’Donnell of Bellevue, Ne, Linda Ainslie of Gering, Ne, Carol (Tony) Cushing of Scottsbluff, Ne, and Ginger (Brent) Schneider of Scottsbluff, Ne; grandchildren Amber (Mike) Tucker, Mathew Moran, Adam Moran, Stephanie Moran and Willie Bess, Sarah (Matt) Hessler, Michael (Jenn) McKnight, Angela (Tony) Simonsen, Tony(Priscilla) Cushing, Travis Johnson, Bryan (Kosha) Johnson, Kyle Johnson, 30 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brothers Bud (Dori) Murray and Larry Murray.