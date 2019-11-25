Bill Michael Greiner, 78, Chappell

Bill Michael Greiner, 78, of Chappell died November 13, 2019 following a long illness at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Ruth Greiner, his brother Dennis Greiner, and the love of his life, Charlotte Greiner.

He is survived by 6 children, Beverly Burandt (Tim), Carrie Wilson, and Gregg Wilson, David Greiner, Russell Greiner (Kathy) and James Michael Greiner (Susan); 8 grandchildren, Jacob (Porcha), Starla, Katrina, Kalin, Kaity, Michel, Jason (Amanda), and Mark.

A remembrance of Bill and his life will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Chappell. Church services will begin at 9:00 a.m. and his remembrance will take place between the Sunday service and the Communion service, as was his desire.

Bill has been cremation and at his request, his remains will be interred with his beloved wife Charlotte in Denver, his grandparents in Chappell, and his parents and brother in McClelland, IA. All of which will be held at a later date.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell assisted the Greiner family with his cremation.