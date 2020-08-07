Billye Jeanette (Murphy) Castinado, 82, Scottsbluff

Billye Jeanette (Murphy) Castinado, 82, of Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Her memorial service will be held at 10am on Monday, August 10, 2020 with Fr. Vince Parsons and Fr. Dan Gilbert as Celebrants. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery along with a Celebration of Life at the Weborg Center. A rosary service will be held at 6pm on Sunday at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Billye’s honor be made in care of St. Agnes Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Billye’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Billye was born July 14, 1938 in Scottsbluff at St. Mary’s Hospital to Thomas Wilmer and Goldie (Houk) Murphy. She attended Scottsbluff High School and received her A.A. in Human Services from Nebraska Western College in 1983. Billye was the oldest of eight children.

She met her husband, Ben as a teenager in Spanish class and they eventually married in 1955 out of high school. Before Billye passed, her husband and she celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 6, 2020. Billye was an active member of St. Agnes Parish, was a member of the Alter Society and choir, and also helped established a local food pantry.

Billye was a devoted mother and wife, as well as a passionate gardener, interior designer, cook, avid reader, dancer and faithful servant of The Lord. She lived every day with love for her family, friends and her community and worked as a social worker at the Nebraska Department of Social Services for several years. In their youth, she and her husband loved to attend dances and do “the Jitterbug.” She was also a homemaker, adoring pet-owner and a neighbor to everyone she met. Her strength in God and family fueled her passion for life, and her strong marriage to her dutiful husband.

Billye is survived by her husband, Ben, her siblings Shannon Fenimore of Gering, Dan (Karen) Murphy of Mitchell; Patrick (Ann) Murphy of Nashville, TN; and Tammi (Larry) Engleman of Scottsbluff. She is also survived by her five children Benjamin (Shelly) Castinado III of Lincoln; Jennifer (William) Books of Gering; Barton Castinado (Steven Whitman) of Reno, NV; Bradley (Ron Nix) of Grain Valley, MO; and Brent (Cathy) Castinado of Omaha.

Billye is also survived by her ten grandchildren: Jessica Furrer (Nickolas Wesner) of Fort Collins, CO; Sarah (David) Green of Denver, CO; Amanda (Jerry) Gealy of Gering; Kristy (Michael) Kachaturian-Pietro; Philip (Jaclyn) Kachaturian; Brett Castinado; Brock (Meghan) Castinado, all of Omaha; Nancy Lee (Jeff Muskat) of Lincoln; Jonathan Nix and Abby (Adam) Nix-Bestgen of Grain Valley, MO. Ben and Billye’s family are blessed with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the country.

Her parents, two brothers Thomas and Timothy, and sister Colleen preceded her in death.