Blanca Ester (Escamilla) Martinez, 57, Scottsbluff

Blanca Ester (Escamilla) Martinez, age 57, of Scottsbluff, NE went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center.

Her viewing will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM with the prayer service from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with Pastor Dave Luna officiating at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Blanca’s funeral service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Shalom Centro Cristiano Internacional with Pastor Javier Parra officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Masks will be required at the viewing and the funeral. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Blanca was born March 25, 1963 in Madera, California to Marcelo and Maria Natividad (Valdez) Escamilla. Growing up she helped raise her younger siblings, as the family travelled for work. During these travels Blanca met the love of her life, Jose Martinez. They were united in marriage on March 25, 1984 in Scottsbluff, NE. To this union three wonderful daughters were born.

Blanca was very talented. She enjoyed creating things for her family and others. As a result of that joy, she turned sewing into a career. She worked several years as a seamstress at a local shop. One of her greatest loves in life was being a mother but most of all a grandmother. Her grandchildren will never forget the time she spent with them, playing games, doing puzzles, watching shows, drinking coffee, and hearing her say I Love You.

Blanca was an active member of New Life Ministry Church in Scottsbluff. She was always going above and beyond doing God’s work and taking on a caring role for many. Her willingness to help whenever needed was always a priority. She exemplified living faith. Her compassion and kindness towards others was second to none. That compassion is what made her the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter.

Blanca is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Jose Santos Martinez of Scottsbluff; daughters: Alma (Stephan) Sanchez, Maria “Hopie” (Joshua) Frueh, and Josefa “Josie” (Richard) Gallegos all of Scottsbluff. She relished her role as Grandma Blanca to Abigail, Josiah, Uriah, Jaxon, and Alexander and hopes that she taught them to love God with all of their heart. Left with decades of fond memories are her father Marcelo Escamilla and siblings Maria DeJesus (Estaben) Martinez, Jose (Sumara) Escamilla, Daniel (Theresa) Escamilla, Felipe (Patrica) Escamilla, Tomas (Lupita) Escamilla, Adan (Griselda) Escamilla, Eva Escamilla, and Dominga (Rosendo) Saucedo all of Texas; sister-in-law: Genoveva Escamilla of Scottsbluff; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Blanca was preceded in death by her mother Maria Escamilla, brothers: Jose “Pepito” Escamilla, Marcelo Escamilla Jr., Alfredo Escamilla, and grandparents.

Thank you to the numerous doctors and nurses involved in her care at Regional West Medical Center.