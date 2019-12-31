Blanca “Stella” Castillo, 68, Scottsbluff

Blanca “Stella” Castillo, 68, of Scottsbluff entered into heaven’s gate on December 29, 2019 with family by her side. Visitation will be from 3-6 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Bridgman Funeral Home with a Rosary and scripture service following. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:30 PM on Friday, January 3 at Our Lady of Guadelupe in Scottsbluff. Memorials can be made in the care of the family.

She was born on February 5, 1951 in Laredo, TX. to Manuel Flores and Felipa Ventura. She was a beautiful soul who loved greatly. She had a love for music, cooking, gardening, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Manuel Flores and her brother, also named Manuel Flores Jr. Also preceding Stella in death was her grandmother Maria De Jesus Ventura.

Left to cherish her memory are: her husband, Epifanio Castillo; her beloved mother, Felipa and her Children; Melinda (Gabriel) Trevino of Colorado, and their children; Nicolas, Tommy, Melinda, Gabriel Jr., and Eliseo; Jonas (Sonia) Munoz of Grand Island, and their children; Christopher, Sergio, and Cruz; Andy (Desiree) Munoz of Brighton, CO, and their children; Jaimen, Adrick, Sadrick, Andy Jr., Marze and Arabella; Stella (Filiberto) Zamarripa of Scottsbluff, and their son, Fabian; Sisters; Linda (Francisco) Ramirez of Scottsbluff; Margaret Gurrola of Scottsbluff; Brothers; Richard (Sylvia) Flores of El Paso, TX; Hector (Margaret) Flores of California; George (Janie) Flores of Scottsbluff; Robert (Veronica) Rios of Colorado; and Esiquio (Liz) Rios of Scottsbluff along with numerous nieces and nephews.