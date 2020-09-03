Bob R. Sterkel, 80, Bayard

Bob R Sterkel, 80 of Bayard, Nebraska passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.

Bob was born September 18, 1939 to Conard and Emma Sterkel. Bob was united in marriage to the love of his life Barbra K Cleveland on July 9, 1960. Born to this union were two children, Jackie and Bill. Bob and Barb spent their lives farming northwest of Moomaw’s Corner, Bayard, Nebraska. The couple enjoyed raising their family in the ag-way of life.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Barbra.

Bob is survived by his children Jackie (Gene) Sandersfeld of Alliance, Nebraska and Bill (Amber) Sterkel of Gering; granddaughters Tiara (Andy) Nice of Rawlins, WY and Hannah Sandersfeld (Adam Snyder) of Alliance and great granddaughters Lily, Zoey and Ross.

At Bob’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to Bayard Volunteer Fire and Rescue in the name of Bob Sterkel Memorial and mailed to 13421 Road 117, Alliance, NE 69301. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.