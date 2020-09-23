Bonnie Jo Fraedrich, 65, Scottsbluff

Bonnie Jo Fraedrich, 65 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ben Cross officiating. Cremation will follow services. The funeral service will be live streamed on Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 pm at the chapel. A private interment will be at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Memorials may given to Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com .

Bonnie Jo was born on January 11, 1955 in Alliance, Nebraska to Walter William and Elise Lena (Prelle) Fraedrich. She received her early education in Alliance schools, graduating from Bridgeport High School. She moved to Scottsbluff in 1990. She worked at the Department of Health and Human Services for 8 years.

Bonnie Jo enjoyed gardening, taking care of animals, love to build things for the home and spending time with her nieces, nephews and great niece and nephews.

Survivors include William Lee Fraedrich(Carol), Ronald Gene Fraedrich, Sharon Kay Sanchez (Tomas), Gerald Dean Fraedrich, Walter Leon Fraedrich, Jr. (Janet) and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Elise Fraedrich, sister Donna Fraedrich and brother Robert Ray Fraedrich.