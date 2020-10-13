Bonnie June Hoff, 92, Scottsbluff

Bonnie June Hoff, 92, of Scottsbluff passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at Monument Rehab and Care Center. Visitation will be Friday October 16th from 4-6 pm. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In-lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the family to be decided later. Online condolences may be left at www.DuganKramer.com

Bonnie was born July 17, 1928 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Arthur W. and Osie L. (Prouty) Provance. At the age of 19, Bonnie accepted the Lord Jesus as her personal Savior and was baptized. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1946. Bonnie married Victor Hoff on March 14, 1947. To this union was born four daughters: Patty, Judi, Vicki, and Cheri.

Bonnie helped on the farm working alongside her husband Vic raising corn, beans, and sugar beets. She took a job at the Sunflower School cafeteria where upon she attended college to earn her certification as a Manager/Nutrition Specialist. Bonnie worked at Sunflower for 6 years. When Sunflower closed, she went to work at the Lake Alice cafeteria for the next 24 years and following that 6 years at the Bluffs Middle School cafeteria. Bonnie, along with her husband Vic, did many soup suppers that had quite a reputation along with homemade cinnamon bread, rye and French bread.

Bonnie held offices on the state Food Service Executive Board for 32 years. During this time, she attended many State and National conferences. Bonnie was a 4-H leader for 24 years. She was active in many church programs over the years teaching Sunday school, VBS, and served as Sunday School Superintendent and Director of Womens’ programs.

Bonnie ran a Cake Decorating business out of her home along with a custom sewing business. She decorated wedding cakes, custom birthday cakes and cakes for most any occasion. Bonnie and Vic were avid motorcyclists’ and belonged to the Christian Motorcycle association. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be missed as well as her cakes and bread.

Bonnie is survived by daughters: Judi (Steve) Hiegel; Vicki (Doug) Keener all of Mitchell; Cheri Splichal of Grand Island. Grand children: Deana (John) French of North Richland Hills, TX; Trevor (Christina) Hiegel of Laramie, WY; Dayna (Troy) Dondelinger of Gering; Allison (Kevin) Uglow of Grand Island; Dustan (Michelle) Keener of Mitchell; and Chase (Chelsie) Splichal of Dickinson, ND. Great-grandchildren: Tyler, Kaitlyn and Brenden Keener of Mitchell; Liam and Daxton French of North Richland Hills, TX; Thaddia Splichal of Dickinson, ND; and Kashton Uglow of Grand Island. Brother Larry (Thelma) Provance of Chadron and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death: husband Victor; infant daughter Patty; her parents; sister Sharon Gutherie; and son-in-law Allen Splichal.