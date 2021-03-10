Bonnie K. Clinesmith, 67

Bonnie K Clinesmith, age 67 gained her wings, Friday, March 5, 2021.

She was born on April 12, 1953 to Jim and Esther Ott. She received her diploma at Scottsbluff, where she began working as a CNA. Bonnie also worked other jobs in her lifetime including Housekeeping for Regional West Medical Center and she worked many years in the Linen/Laundry room for the Hampton Inn. She married her husband John Clinesmith in the early 90’s. Throughout Bonnie’s life she was blessed with four daughters, Melissa (Martin), Tammy, late Tonia and Hilery. After her husband’s departure, she met her life partner Karl, where they enjoyed many trips and adventures throughout the 17 years together. Bonnie enjoyed spending time outdoors whether it was driving around on her scooter, swinging on her swing, or camping. She loved to have BBQs and spend time with family whenever she could.

Bonnie is survived by Karl and her brother James Ott, her daughters Melissa (Martin), Hilery and Tammy; her grandkids Brittany, Danielle, Madison, Elizabeth, Colby, Tylor and Matthew. She also had six great granddaughters and grandsons, as well as a niece.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Esther Ott, her daughter Tonia Mendoza and her husband John Clinesmith.

Bonnie was cremated and services will be held at later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.