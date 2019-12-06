Bonnie Lee (Worden) Snyder passed away on Nov. 7, 2019 at the Monument Care facility with nieces by her side. Bonnie was born Jan. 16, 1926 in Jewell County, KS, the youngest child of Curtis and Ina (Bowles) Worden. She grew up in Jewell County, KS and after high school graduation attended the State Teachers College in Emporia, KS for two summers receiving a teaching Certificate.

On Aug 5, 1944 Bonnie married Nelson (Bud) Snyder in Mankato KS and they moved to Scottsbluff NE and later to Kimball. While in Scottsbluff two sons were born to them, Leroy and William. The family moved to Golden, CO in 1964 and onto Glenwood Springs in 1965. Bonnie was employed at the Valley View Hospital where she worked as a Ward Secretary and aid for 28 ½ years. In 1971 they bought a home in Silt, CO and she lived there until the sudden death of her oldest son who lived with her. Bonnie moved back to Scottsbluff in Dec of 2014 to be closer to her nieces.

Bonnie was a life member of the Rebecca’s and VFW and had memberships at the May View, Christian and Nazarene Church’s. She volunteered at the Senior Center in Silt, loved to read, tend plants and square dance.

Bonnie is survived by her son William Snyder (Martha) and Granddaughter Rebecca Snyder of New Hampshire. Grandson Richard Snyder and Great Grandson Jacob Snyder of California. Cherished nieces Inabelle Trauernicht, Sharon Wood, Ina Denham, Anita Applebee-Gall and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nelson (Bud) Snyder, son Leroy Snyder, brother Loraine Worden, Sisters Velma Applebee and Opal Norton.

As per Bonnies request cremation has taken place and at a later date she will be laid to rest at the Couch Cemetery in Jewell County, KS with her husband and many other family members.

Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff is assisting the family.