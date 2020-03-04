Brandon Jerred, 26, Oconto

OCONTO — Brandon Jerred, 26, of Oconto died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Daniel Sauer officiating. Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery with military honors provided by Elm Creek American Legion Post 316 in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honor Team.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Merton Brandon Jerred was born July 8, 1993, to James and Karie (Pieper) Jerred. He was raised in Overton where he graduated from Overton High School with the class of 2012. Brandon enlisted in the USMC and was honorably discharged in May of 2016.

Brandon was employed at Tyson Foods in Lexington. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs, family and friends.

Survivors include his parents, Karie and Gary Paben of Lexington and James and Tonia Jerred of Walsenburg, Colo.; his children, Ava Jerred of Lincoln, Kan., and Greyson Vollmer of Kearney; siblings, Melissa McFaul of Gering, Stella Gonzales of Colorado City, Colo., Jennevie Jerred of Pueblo, Colo., A. Josh Jerred of Walsenburg; niece, Stella Gonzales of Colorado City, Colo.; grandmothers, Carol Jerred of Kearney and Vicki Pieper of Lexington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gene Jerred and Alfred Pieper.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.