Brant “STIC” Aaron Stricker, 49-son, brother, uncle, great-uncle & friend to many passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at his home.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Scottsbluff at 2:00 p.m. Casual dress is requested, and masks are optional.

A memorial honoring Brant has been established to the Panhandle Humane Society of Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Brant was born on December 1, 1971 in Scottsbluff to Dan Stricker & Leona (Holmes) Stricker. He went to grade school at Highland from K-1st grade, Haig from 2nd-8th grade, and then attended Scottsbluff High School graduating in 1990 where he participated in FFA & football. He attended Wyoming Tech, where he received his diesel mechanic degree in 1991. He pursued his career as a diesel mechanic working at Floyd’s, Inland, Paul Reed, NTC/Cross Country, and most recently, Monument Diesel – receiving several certificates throughout his career.

His hobbies included working on stock cars, playing softball, attending concerts or enjoying bowling with his friends. His latest passion was 4 wheeling or tanking where he was always the life of the party! He touched so many lives no matter if it was family or friends.

Brant is survived by his Dad, Dan (Dixie) Stricker; Mom, Leona (Tom Bixby) Stricker; Sister, Holli (Wes) McCance; Nephew & Nieces, Nathan (Stevie) Gross, Brigitte (Roger Anaya) Gross, Bethany (Dave) Mehring; Great-Nieces & Nephews, Josiah, Alyssa, Bailee, Sahraya, Melanie, Parker, Zyanna, Hudson & Quentyn. Many special friends & extended family members that he loved dearly, including his dog Peaches who meant the world to him.

He was preceded in death by Grandparents, Harry & Wilma Stricker and Dale & Virginia Holmes; best friend & dog, Brewtus; Great-Nephew, Santiago Anaya and numerous family members.

He will always be missed & never forgotten by all!