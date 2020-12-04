Carl DeLee Carlson, 82, rural Chappell

Carl DeLee Carlson, 82, of rural Chappell passed away Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Berea Lutheran Cemetery north of Chappell with Scotty Ray officiating.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials in DeLee’s name can be made to the family for later designation to the Chappell Ambulance and Fire Department (c/o Bev Carlson 3075 Rd 171 Chappell, NE 69129).

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Carlson family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.