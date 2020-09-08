Carl William Anderson, 85, Camarillo, CA

The life of Carl William Anderson, 85, of Camarillo, CA, will be celebrated with Military Honors at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, CA.

Carl was born in Plankinton, SD, on April 24, 1935, to Bernice and Bert Anderson. When Carl was five years old, his mother passed away in childbirth, leaving behind six children. Carl and his brothers Bob and Len were raised by their Great-Uncle Paul Gardner. Carl’s sisters were raised by their Grandma Becker.

Carl and his brothers deeply loved their Great-Uncle Paul and he encouraged his young nephews to be resourceful. With the help of a trusty wheelbarrow, Carl salvaged coal which fell from passing coal trains, and he sold chipped ice in the winter. Rarely seen without something to sell out of his wheelbarrow, the townspeople gave little Carl the nickname “Wheelbarrow.” He and his brothers also worked as pin setters at the local bowling alley.

Carl attended Plankinton School and purchased his first car for $8, a 1928 Model A, at the age of 10, taping wooden blocks to the pedals so he could reach the gas and brake. At the age of 14, Carl packed up his car and moved himself to Scottsbluff, NE, and lived with his Uncle Mel and Aunt Lois Becker. As a teen in Scottsbluff, Carl worked for his uncle’s lawn sprinkler company, was a clerk at the COOP Grocery Store, and became a manager at the Midwest Theater.

In 1958, he enlisted in the US Army as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and served in the 6th Infantry out of Berlin, Germany, there receiving the Army of Occupation Medal (Berlin). He was then stationed to Cambodia where the US provided military security to the Cambodians against the Vietnamese.

On November 24, 1962, Carl was united in marriage to the love of his life Renee Judy Wegelin in Scottsbluff, NE. Thereafter, Carl and his brothers partnered together in many automotive businesses including filling stations, auto repair shops, and building and racing stock cars.

Carl and Renee had two children, Michelle and Shane, and the family moved to Denver in 1970. In Denver, Carl was owner of AAA Auto Sales and C&S Towing. His son Shane faithfully worked with him every day after school, and the two became partners from 1987-1994. At 41 years old, Carl gave his life to the Lord and was baptized at Calvary Temple on November 7, 1976. He ran for Mayor of Denver in 1983.

In 1994, Carl and Renee moved to Southern California. For 26 years he was a faithful member of First Lutheran and Good Shepherd Churches of Camarillo. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Carl and Renee were married for 57 years.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents Bernice and Bert Anderson; his brother Robert Anderson; his sisters Virginia Morrison, LaVerta Anderson, and Wilma Hessler; and his half-brother Evan Anderson.

He is survived by his wife Renee; daughter Michelle Hiepler (Mark); son Shane Anderson (Kris); his grandchildren Sarah Hiepler (partner Nicolas Basty), Ryan Hiepler (Emily), Paul Hiepler (fiancé Cassidy Palka), Jake Anderson, and Addison Anderson; his brother Len Anderson (Shirley); and his half-sister Berta Hovde.

Carl was grateful for the love and support from Pastor Chad and the entire family at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; Free Spirit Hospice; and Linda Lira. The service will be streamed at www.goodshepherdcamarillo.com/livestream