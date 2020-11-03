Carol Beth Kehm, 77, Scottsbluff

Carol Beth Kehm, 77, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Sheryl Kester-Beyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting Carol’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Carol was born October 18, 1943, at Melbeta, Nebraska to John and Helen (Meter) Kehm. She grew up in Bayard and graduated from the Bayard High School May 23, 1962. She later moved to Scottsbluff with her parents when they moved off the family farm. While in Scottsbluff she took care of the family home while her parents worked and later was their caregiver. When Carol’s health failed, she lived in nursing homes in Gordon, Bayard and last at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center in Scottsbluff.

She is survived by her brother, John (Betty) Kehm of Scottsbluff; nieces, Janae Hubka of Scottsbluff, and Janet Learned of Lincoln; grandnephews, Cody Learned and Joe Hubka both of Lincoln.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.