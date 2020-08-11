Carol Jane Palmer, 72, Scottsbluff

Carol Jane Palmer, age 72, of Scottsbluff died on August 7, at Regional West Medical Center. A Funeral service will be held August 14 at 2:00pm at the Scottsbluff Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with Bishop John Blomstedt presiding and burial at Fairview Cemetery to follow. For anyone attending services, please wear a facemask and practice social distancing.

Carol was born October 17, 1947 in Scottsbluff to Raymond Vernon Wilson and Vivian Verla Crocker. She received her early education at the Scottsbluff Public School, attending Scottsbluff High School. She married Leroy Lee Palmer on September 3, 1965 in Harrisburg, Banner County, Nebraska, and they made their home in Morrill, then Scottsbluff.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Her hobbies included researching her family history, scouting, church activities, sewing, and crocheting.

Surviving Carol are her husband, Leroy; Children, Matthew (Michelle) Palmer of Fresno, CA, Michael (Kristy) Palmer of Linn Creek, MO, William (the late Gabriell) Palmer of Morrill, NE, Arvon (Brigette) Palmer of Scottsbluff, NE, Vincent (Shanna) Palmer of Reno, NV, and Ivy (Israel) Escamilla of Gering, NE; 15 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

