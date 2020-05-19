Caroline A Novotny, 86, Kimball

Caroline A. Novotny, 86, of Kimball, died at her home in Kimball on Monday, May 18, 2020. Funeral services for Carol will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Roger Gillming officiating. Burial will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. The services and visitation will be open to the public, but social distancing rules will be followed. Memorials may be given in Carol’s memory to the family. The services for Carol have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Caroline Anita Louise Novotny was born on December 27, 1933 to Bernard and Julia Kotarski in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Carol was a Kimball county resident for 65 years. In her younger years, she

moved from Pennsylvania to Orange County, California following a career in nursing. After meeting a Navy sailor at a dance, her life was changed forever. Her and her husband, Richard, had a whirlwind

courtship that only lasted a few weeks and a marriage that lasted for 47 years. Known as a storyteller, the story of meeting her husband was a favorite. After their wedding on May 27, 1955 they moved to

rural Kimball, Nebraska to farm. Carol and Richard were the parents of two boys, James and Rich. Carol loved to share the antics of raising two rowdy boys and all their adventures including moving to town, taking a boat across the ocean to explore Europe, traveling with their polka band, and building their family farm. Carol loved to visit neighbors, get the latest gossip at the beauty shop, head to the casino, and spend countless hours in her garden. She was very proud of her garden and continued to plant, water, and pull weeds which kept her active. Her true joy and love were poured into her four

granddaughters. Carol always had pictures and a story to brag about whatever the girls were up to. She loved hosting sleep overs, shopping excursions, trips to Dairy Queen, and adventures to California. The five girls even crossed off an item from her bucket list together; going to the taping of The Price is Right. Carol’s great-grandchildren affectionately called her “GG” and always enjoyed visiting her house for a special treat from the kitchen and cartoons. Carol’s vibrant personality, laughter, and stories will remain always in our hearts.

Survivors include her son Richard (Nancy) Novotny of Bushnell, NE; granddaughters Heather Norberg, Natalie Elder, Sarah Heideman, and Julie Madden; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and

nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, husband, and son, James.