Caroline M. Wilhelm, 84, Gering

Caroline M. Wilhelm, 84, of Gering, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Caroline was born July 16, 1936, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the daughter of David and Katie (Green) Schwartzkopf. She had three siblings, Esther (William Siegel), Robert (Norie Schwartzkopf), and Dorthy (Bill Zimmerman). She graduated from Scottsbluff High School Class of 1955 and attended Scottsbluff Junior College. On February 24th, 1956 she married Robert E Wilhelm. During February 2020, they celebrated their 64th anniversary. To this union, they had three children. Caroline worked as a bookkeeper which she enjoyed thoroughly.

Caroline’s greatest passion was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved gardening, cooking, and playing bingo, but most of all she loved her family, holidays, and family gatherings. She was a mother to everyone and all the kids in the neighborhood looked up to her. A stranger to no one, she had a beautiful smile that could light up any room.

Caroline is preceded in death by her parents; sister Esther; brother Robert; son-in-law Brad; in-laws Carl and Sarah Wilhelm, Marge and Ruben Stricker, and niece Diana Vieselmerer.

She is survived by her husband Robert; sister Dorothy; children Jeff (Wilhelm), Kim (Brad) Ockinga, and Karla (Mike) Rowe; grandchildren Kaleb (Katrina), Jesse, Koltn (Macrissa); as well as great-grandchildren Bentley and Katie.

A private family service was held Monday November 23, 2020. Public service will be held and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Caroline’s name.