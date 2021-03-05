Caroline Marie Anderson, 78

Carolyn Marie Anderson, 78, passed away on February 26th at University Hospital in Las Vegas Nevada.

She was born in Wakonda South Dakota to Wilfred and Mary Jane Abild. She attended Wakonda High School and later completed her masters degree at Chadron State College. She worked at several things in her life and mastered them all while exceeding the expectations of working women of her time.

She has always been involved in her local parishes throughout her life. She was instrumental in the construction of the new Lakota Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, NE. She chose a career in mental health helping people in her community and making a difference in the lives of many. She was chosen as a crisis relief mediator because the words she said and the things she did made a difference.

Carolyn loved outings to Deadwood with the family and always enjoyed the “One Arm Bandits”. Gardening and flowers were her passion as she always had a beautiful flower garden. She loved to fish and enjoyed her lakeside cabin at Lake Minatare. Anytime you would stop you were made to feel at home at her house. She inspired and helped everyone she met and had a lasting effect on them. She will always be remembered as the mother that took in many children as her own treating and loving them as her own. She always made time for anyone that called on her for help.

When given the choice of a merry go round or a roller coaster she chose a roller coaster. You could catch her driving with the top down embracing the free spirit that she was. Carolyn dared to be brave and dared to be different. Before leaving to California she was the first Lutheran girl in an all catholic school. She moved from California to Washington and later to Nebraska where she finished her education and where her family continues to grow. She spent a lot of time with her grandchildren and took time to travel with them as well. She lived in Pahrump, Nevada next to ‘sin city’ for the last 6 years where she lived out her final years of life soaking up the warm weather, watching hummingbirds gather, and her plants grow.

She is survived by her brothers: Gordon (Shana) Abild of Spokane Wa, Michael (Kristi) Abild of San Marco Tx. Her children: Greg Scribner of Lake Minatare Ne, Tim (Kelly) Scribner of Lake Minatare Ne, Meera Scribner of Scottsbluff Ne, Travis Scribner (Veronica C) of Scottsbluff Ne. Grandchildren: Tyler Scribner, JoAnn Scribner, Elizabeth Scribner, Jonathan Scribner, and her Dog Teddy. Great grandchildren: Kaydence Scribner, Zariah Maldonado, and Clara and Tristen Eckman. She was preceded in death by her brother Peter Abild, father Wilfred and mother Mary Jane.

An online memorial service will be announced and will be held shortly. She was cremated as requested and ashes to be spread per her wishes.

Memorials can be sent to 300014 lacy Dr Minatare Ne 69356 in care of Carolyn Anderson