Carolyn J. Paulsen, 78, Scottsbluff

Carolyn J. Paulsen, 78 of Scottsbluff, passed away August 12, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center surrounded by her children. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service per her request. Online condolences may be made by viewing Carolyn’s memorial page at www.geringchapel.com.

Carolyn was born August 4, 1942 in Callaway NE to Donald and Rowena (Cool) Carter. She received her education and diploma from Holdrege High School. Carolyn was united in marriage to Richard Paulsen on June 6, 1964 in Holdrege, NE. To this union, 3 children were born.

Carolyn started her career as a florist in Lexington, NE. After moving to Gering with her family she went to work for Nash Finch Company and later became a graphic designer for Will Print. She had a passion for reading and loved cooking new recipes and spending time with her family.

Survivors include daughters, Cheri Hutchison, Lori (Aimee) Paulsen, son Mike (Chrissy) Paulsen, Grandchildren Jon (Jamie) Hutchison, Bret Hutchison, Rachel Lewis, Emma Paulsen and great grandchildren Quinn and Callen Hutchison.

Her parents and brother Richard Carter preceded her in death.