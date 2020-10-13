Carroll “Sonny” Dwayne Kissler, 80, Gering

Carroll “Sonny” Dwayne Kissler, 80 of Gering, Nebraska passed away at home with family at his side Monday, October 12, 2020.

His memorial service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ben Poole officiating. Husker or casual attire requested. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sonny was born on December 24, 1939 in Gering, Nebraska to Henry and Mary (Schwabauer) Kissler. He attended Gering Schools. He married Carole McClure on May 29, 1960 in Scottsbluff and to this union three children were born Kimberly, Kevin and Koni.

He worked at Swift & Co until they closed in 1977. He did some construction work, then worked at Wholesale Motive until retirement. In retirement, he drove for Gering/Scottsbluff and First Student.

Sonny was a member of the First Baptist Church for many years and was a Trustee for numerous years. He was a member of the Gering Volunteer Fire Department and the Eagles.

He loved to watch his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports. Sonny enjoyed camping, fishing, he taught his children to water ski, loved attending Husker and Rockies games with his family and playing a good game of cards. He was proud he visited every state in the United States.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years Carole; daughter Kimberly (Darrin) Prowant of Thorton, CO; son Kevin (Nan) Kissler of Mitchell, NE and daughter Koni (Cory) Kilpatrick of Scottsbluff, NE; 7 grandchildren Matthew Schuldies, Daniel Schuldies, Bailey Rodriguez, Cassidy Hill, Kensey Kissler, Koby Kilpatrick and Jordan Prowant; 9 great grandchildren; brother Edward Kissler of TX and sister Ruth Michal of CO and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Henry, Herb, Leo and John Kissler, sisters Ruby Wilson, Emma Ostermiller, Frieda Prano, Amelia Kahler and Betty Kramer.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.