Cary Neal Foos, 60, Scottsbluff

Cary Neal Foos, 60, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Gering. His funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at the church. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park at Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Church.

Cary was born August 24, 1959, in Scottsbluff to Harold and Helen (Dittenber) Foos. He attended schools at ESU 13. He worked for Econo Foods, Jack and Jill, Applebee’s, and Wyo-Nebraska Security as a courier delivering to banks in the valley including Scottsbluff, Minatare, Bridgeport, Gering, Harrisburg, Kimball and Sidney. He also owned and operated a vending machine business and enjoyed growing many beautiful plants that he sold.

He always had a smile on his face and a friendly “Hi” for everyone he saw or met. His eyes would always light up when he was thinking and planning a new project of some kind. But the love of his family and the love of God would always make his eyes twinkle and put the biggest smile on his face. Cary had a heart of gold.

Survivors include his mother, Helen Foos; sister-in-law, Maggie Marsh; niece, Taylor Marsh; aunts, Lydia Reichert, Esther Green, Dorothy Kraft, and Shirley Foos; and many cousins.

Cary was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Elizabeth Dittenber, and Andrew and Emma Foos; father, Harold Foos; brother, Randall Harold Foos; uncles, Donald Foos, Rhine Ditttenber, John Huber, Alex Reichert, Henry Schuldies, Clarence Buxman, Robert Kraft, Rueben Green, and Elmer Stahla; aunts, Ameila Huber, Clara Schuldies, Marie Stahla, Katherine Buxman, and Leah Dittenber; and several cousins.