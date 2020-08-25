Casey James Marion “CJ” Fox, 13, Chappell

Casey James Marion “CJ” Fox, 13, of Chappell passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Chappell.

Memorial services are being planned for Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Creek Valley High School Football Field. Details will be posted when available.

We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend based on the best interest of your health and that of your community. Face coverings or masks are requested.

There will be no visitation.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Fox family.

Memorials in CJ’s name can be made to his family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.