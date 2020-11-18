Celia Fay Jackson went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior to reunite with her beloved sons, Randy and Corey, as well as her parents, Cecil and Pauline (Wood) Willhite, on Sunday Nov. 15th, 2020. A memorial will take place at a later date to honor the life of Celia. Online condolences may be made by viewing Celia’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements.

Celia was born June 30th, 1949 in Scottsbluff, Ne, to Cecil and Pauline (Wood) Willhite. Celia grew up in the country with her family in the small town of Yoder, Wyoming. Celia had four siblings Nancy Thompson (Deceased), Ellen Ross, Susan (Jack) Ehler, and Roger (Jaylene) Willhite. Celia’s father Cecil was head of an irrigation company out in Yoder and her mom, Pauline, was a piano teacher for more than 50 years. After graduating school and parting ways from her childhood home, Celia met the love of her life George William Jackson and they wed on Aug. 18th, 1968.

Celia continued her life in the country farming with her husband George north of Henry, Ne for over 30 years and during that time had five boys Craig, Corey, Eric, Ryan, and Randall (Randy). Celia worked twenty-one years with the office of Human Development as a living skills assistant in a house with four ladies and she has stated before she loved the job because they were like her second family. Celia loved working in her yard, cooking, and most of all loved moments spent with her family. Celia had extraordinarily strong faith and loved teaching her kids and grandkids about the miraculous life of Jesus Christ and his father above. Celia defined one of her most memorable moments of her life to be the day she married George.

Celia is survived by sisters Ellen Ross, Susan Ehler; brother Rodger Willhite; husband George Jackson; sister-in laws Candi Grasmick and Sheri Derr; sons Craig, Eric (Kate), Ryan (Chris Baum); and 10 grandchildren, Jordan, Kaydan, Skylar, Zakary Lenhart, Shaylee, Reagan, Ridley, Emily, Livia, and McKenzie Baum.

Celia was preceded in death by her two sons, Randall (Randy) & Corey, sister Nancy Thompson, brother-in-law Art Ross, brother-in-law Rod Jackson, father-in-law George Jackson Sr., mother-in-law Ruth Jackson, and parents Cecil and Pauline Willhite.