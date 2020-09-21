Celso Gonzales, 74, Scottsbluff

Celso Gonzales, 74 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away April 20, 2020 at his home.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Chuck Wagon Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Al Wilson officiating.

Celso was born on January 24, 1946 in Socorro, New Mexico to Juan and Maria (Valenzuela) Gonzales and received his education in the Socorro public schools.

He married Jean McCune on April 14, 1967 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and made their home in Gordon, Nebraska, then the Scottsbluff/Gering area.

Survivors include his wife Jean; six children John (Leisa) Gonzales, Kimo, Orlando, Mary (Doug) Crichton, Willa (Andy) Woods and Tina Gonzales; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; three sisters and 4 brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Joe Robert Gonzales and Tim Gonzales.

