Charlene “Charlie” Kishiyama Brougham, 71, Scottsbluff

Charlene “Charlie” Kishiyama Brougham, 71, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at home. At her request, cremation has taken place and family services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Charlie’s honor may be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be made by viewing Charlie’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Charlie was born August 30, 1948 in Scottsbluff to Frank and Mary (Fujino) Kishiyama. She graduated from Minatare High School in 1966 and attended Hollywood Beauty School in Scottsbluff and was a hairdresser until her retirement.

Charlie married Richard Brougham on October 6, 1984. She enjoyed bowling, going to Wal-Mart, and loved spending time with her loving family and friends. She was very active in the Japanese Friendly Circle and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Charlie is survived by her loving husband Richard; brother Marvin (Jo) Kishiyama; nephews Joe (Tevia) Kishiyama and Terry (Ali) Kishiyama; and numerous other loving family members.

Her parents and brother Glenn Kishiyama preceded her in death.