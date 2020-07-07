Charles Benjamin Coe, 88, Scottsbluff

On what would have been their 66th wedding anniversary, Charles Benjamin Coe, 88, was reunited with the love of his life in Heaven on July 3, 2020. Charles “Chuck” passed away peacefully, surrounded by his son and 4 of his grandchildren at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff, NE. A private viewing was held for the family, cremation has taken place, and a service at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery will take place on a later date. Online condolences may be made by viewing Charles’ memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Charles was born April 22, 1932 to Elsie (Triggs) and Weldon Coe in Sioux City, IA. He graduated from Allen High School in Allen, NE in 1950, where he then went on to become a Certified Public Accountant for the IRS for over 30 years. He married his soul mate, Barbara Wilson on July 3, 1954. To this Union, three children were born; Charles B. Coe Jr., Brent Coe Sr., and Lori A. Coe.



Charles was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved fishing, golfing, spending time outdoors, and being with his family. He was a quiet and humble man that took pride in the tight-knit family that he and his wife created. He never knew a stranger and was always a pillar of strength to all that were lucky enough to know him.



Charles is survived by his son Brent Coe Sr. of Scottsbluff; grandsons Chris Coe of Scottsbluff, Thomas (Tasha) Coe and Brent (Val) Coe Jr. both of Cheyenne, WY and Todd Coe of Omaha, NE; granddaughters Kelly (Bill) Sorenson of Queen Creek, AZ and Danielle Villagrana of Scottsbluff; step-grandsons Cody Kelly-Coe of Casper, WY and Brady Kelly-Coe of Torrington, WY. He also had 18 great-grandchildren, all whom he adored. Also, his favorite fur-friend, Annie. Charles also was “Grandpa” to many extended family members, family friends, and staff at Emerald Court. He will be greatly missed.



In Heaven, he joined his wife, Barbara Coe, son Charles B. Coe Jr., daughter Lori A. Coe, brother Jack Coe, sister Edith Johnson, and his parents.



The Coe Family would also like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff for taking such wonderful care of “Grandpa” while he lived there, almost 7 years, and caring for him as if he were their own.