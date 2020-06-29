Charles “Charlie” R. Turner, 77, Scottsbluff

Charles “Charlie” R. Turner, 77 of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Mitchell Care Center. Cremation has taken place and there are no services scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Charlie’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charlie lived a very full life going to car shows and living his best life every day. Charlie was born to Charles Buford and Dortha (Clarke) Turner on February 13, 1943 in Kansas City, MO. Charlie had 3 children; Julie (Dale) Bright of Lawson, MO; Jennifer Irvin of Liberty, MO and Daniel Turner of Kansas City, MO.

Charlie married Joann (Albright) Daily on July 29, 1994 and they lived in Kansas City, MO before moving to Scottsbluff in 2014. Charlie welcomed Joann’s two sons: Steve (Sheila) Albright of Florida and Tim (Candie) Albright of Scottsbluff. Charlie had 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and he truly enjoyed the grandkids visiting.

Charlie was completely devoted to his Jo Jo (Joann), she was the love of his life and they attended numerous car shows over the years collecting many trophies for their PT Cruiser they had custom painted with flames and their Little Red Express Dodge Truck. Jo took care of Charlie with the same love and devotion Charlie had for her before his passing.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife Joann and all his children, grandkids, and great grandkids.