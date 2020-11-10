Charles Mark Simpson, 75, Scottsbluff

Charles Mark Simpson, 75 of Scottsbluff, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center of complications from the Wuhan Virus. A private family service will be held to honor his life given in service to Jesus. Online condolences may be made by viewing Mark’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services are entrusted with arrangements.

Mark was born September 30, 1945 at Backus hospital in Norwich Connecticut to Charles and Marguerite Simpson. He grew up in the small town of Canterbury with his grandparents close by. He placed his faith in Jesus at age 5 and reaffirmed that decision as a young man at a Hyman Appleman campaign. He graduated from Griswold High School in Jewett City Connecticut in 1963.

Following graduation from high school as a talented artist he went to art schools in Norwich, Conn and Sarasota, FL. When the draft started for the Vietnam war Mark enlisted in the Air Force and was assigned to Omaha (SAC) as an Illustrator creating briefings for Generals and other officers.

While stationed in Omaha he attended Grace Baptist Church where he met, dated and married Karen Titcomb in 1969. They had their first child (Jon) in May of 1970. Mark was discharged in the fall of that year and decided to move to Salt Lake City, UT where Karen was from.

After working with the Missionary who led Karen to the Lord for a few years Mark felt called to mission work. The missionary encouraged Mark to get some formal training, so he enrolled in MIB (Montana Institute of the Bible) in 1972. With their second son Peter only weeks old Mark and Karen moved to Billings, MT to begin four years of college. Upon graduation from MIB Mark decided to continue his ministry training by attending Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake, IN. While living in Winona Lake and attending seminary, Mark and Karen had 2 more children, Philip and Suzanne.

After investing 7 years to achieve a THM degree from Grace Theological Seminary in 1983, he served as a pastor for churches in Utah, California, Idaho, Montana, Kansas and Nebraska until 2005.