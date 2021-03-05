Charley Frank Matthaei, 84, Scottsbluff

Charley Frank Matthaei, 84, passed away on November 21, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating.

The service will be livestreamed on the Gering Memorial Chapel facebook page. Inurnment will take place in July of 2021 at the Eric Olson Cemetery in rural Salem, South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Central Church of Christ or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com