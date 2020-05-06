Charlotte L. Radomski, 88

Charlotte L Radomski went in peace to be with her Lord and Savior on April 29, 2020. A Celebration service will be held on July 10, 2020 at First Assembly of God in Scottsbluff, NE at 10:30 am.

She was 88 years young, born on July 15, 1931 to Irving & Pearl Christianson. She was the eldest of 8 children with Irv Christianson, Ramona Millar, Roger Christianson, Karen Opp, Janice Jackson, Mary Meister and Peggy Hine.

On April 4, 1952 she was united in marriage to Albert August Radomski. They were blessed with 5 children Kathy (Rick) Spencer, Sally (Jerry) Howard, Ron Radomski, Debbie Walker and Lila (Troy) Todd. She has 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Charlotte was a lady of many talents . . . she was a gentle, kind hearted, loving and a giving person. She was a hostess, cook, organizer and much more. Her favorite of all was that she loved to decorate cakes, gifting her family and friends with birthday and wedding cakes. This also included the cake that weighed 200 lbs. or more for the grand opening of the Monument Mall in Scottsbluff, NE.

Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved all children whether they were hers or not. There was not a thing she wouldn’t do for her grandchildren even if it would have taken her last penny.

But her greatest joy was talking about her Jesus and bringing people of all ages to know Him and accept Him as their Lord too. She knew no stranger. We’re sure she knew everyone, and if not, it wasn’t long and she did. Charlotte was involved in many ministries including Sunday school, Aglow, jail ministry, helping with anything that was happening at her church to name a few. She was a truly a mighty woman of God.

Matthew 25:21 “His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!’

She will be missed by family and friends, but oh what a glorious place she is at today dancing with Jesus!

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Albert of 53 years in 2005, her parents, siblings Ramona Millar, Karen Opp, Janice Jackson and grandchildren, Judy Walker & Ashley Todd.

