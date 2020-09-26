Charlotte Mae (Craig) Straw, 77, Minatare

Charlotte Mae (Craig) Straw, 77 of Minatare, Nebraska passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center.

Her memorial graveside service were held on Monday, September 28, at 10:00 am at Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance with Pastor Matt Parker officiated. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Charlotte was born on May 30, 1943 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Charles A and Marjorie B (Jones) Craig. She attended school in Mitchell, graduating from Mitchell High School. After graduation, she attended Beauty School in Scottsbluff and received her Cosmetology certificate. She married Roy Straw on April 4, 1964, they made their home in Iowa. She had her own beauty salon in Thor, Iowa. They returned to Minatare, where she resided til her death.

She worked at Office of Human Development for 15 years and later worked for Home in stead until she retired.

Charlotte loved working in her flower garden and shopping. She enjoyed taking care of her cats and dogs. Charlotte cherished spending time with her family and being around people.

Survivors include her husband Roy; sons Jess and Robbie Straw; sisters Genevieve “Sissy” (Bob) Stanley, Jane (Bob) Baldwin, June Hessie, Dixie (Charlie) Klutts and Carol Craig; brother Charles Craig and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters Twila, Ronda and Mickie.