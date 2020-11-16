Charlotte R. Schanaman, 77, Scottsbluff

Charlotte R Schanaman, 77, of Scottsbluff, NE, passed away Wednesday November 11, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be at The BIngham Cemetery in Bingham NE on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 1PM, with Pastor Aaron Prohs officiating. Memorials may be made to Wagon Wheel Good Sam’s Club. Online condolences may be posted at www.dugankramer.com.

Charlotte Ruth Boots was born December 7, 1942 in Alliance, NE to Charles and Arlene (Brammer) Boots. She attended schools in Bingham and Hyannis, NE. On June 21, 1959 she was united in marriage to Merlin D. Ring in Bingham NE. To this union were born a daughter, Kimberli and a son, Douglas Ray. Later she married Jack Schananman on August 30, 1986.

As a young lady Char started waitressing at diners from North Platte to Cheyenne. Char and Kim moved to Scottsbluff 1974 to be closer to her family in the Sandhills.

Char was a true artist. She had a thriving cake decorating business in the late 80’s and 90’s where her cakes were highly sought after. Her calendar was always booked with orders. As a young women she started knitting and crocheting, teaching her skills to other women. She was an artist with her hands, painting ceramics, to crafting and sewing. Her true passion later in her life was sewing and intercut quilting.

A true country girl at heart growing up in the Sandhills, Char’s love for country music was extremely important to her life. She knew every country singer. Char expressed her love for music through her dancing. Inheriting classic dance moves from her Mother and as a young person she started dancing at the Ashby Town Hall Dances with her cousins and friends. She never quit dancing! In her 60’s she would dance at the local Senior Center and surrounding communities up to three times a week. Char passed on her love of dancing to her daughter and grands.

One of Char’s favorite things to do was spending time with Kim, her husband and grandkids camping, boating and fishing. Long lazy lake days were filled with laughter, great food, cards, fishing, campfire conversation a closeness that will forever be remembered. In 1999, Char and her husband Jack with six other couples, chartered Wagon Wheel Good Sam’s RV Club, still thriving with members today. The club travels together to different areas during the Spring and Summer months and one of her favorite activity was the annual Christmas in October Toy Run at Roubidoux RV Park in Gering. Members of the club would decorate their RV’s in full Christmas splendor and with the help of The Abate Motorcycle Chapter and now currently working with The Rompus Room to collect toys for kids.

Survivors include Char’s daughter, Kimberli and her husband Arthur Escalera, Scottsbluff. Granddaughter Marla Escalera, Hunting Beach, CA, Grandsons Eric and Garrett Escalera Scottsbluff. Great Grandchildren Gabriel, Lorenzo, Jett, and Aryanna. Brother Gary (Carol) Boots Alliance. Step children, Danny, Brenda, Jackie, and Lisa.

Proceeded in death: Parents Artie and Arlene Boots, brother Lyle, infant son, husband Jack Schananman, and the love of her life Jerry Wayman.