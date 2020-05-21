Cherri E. Uber, 72, Oshkosh

Cherri E. Uber, 72, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020 at the Regional West Garden County Hospital after a long illness of COPD.

Memorial Services are being planned and will be posted when available.

Memorials in Cherri’s name can be made to the Regional West Garden County Foundation designated to the hospital.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Uber family.

Cherri Elaine Uber was born in Leadwood, Missouri on September 17, 1947. She was married to Charles Uber on July 4, 1988 and they enjoyed many happy years together going on motorcycle rides and hunting and camping excursions.

Cherri especially enjoyed cooking for her family and just having her kids and grandkids around. She seemed to be at her best when she was giving somone instructions on canning or cooking. She was a big-hearted woman who was willing to help out anyone who needed it, maybe you didn’t know you needed it, but you did.

She served in the army as a nurse and received honorable discharge. She loved nursing so much, that after she raised her family she decided to go back to college and get her LPN license at 40 and her RN license at 50. A very proud moment for her.

Cherri is survived by her husband, Chuck of Oshkosh; children, Denise (Robert) Callihan, Sheila Colby, Angela (Scott) Wade, and Greg (Linda) Bruns; brother, Scott (Linda) Ferguson; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Those who preceded her in death were her beloved parents, Wallace and Loretta Ferguson, sister, Margaret Wegener and brother in law, William Wegener.

We believe when someone passes, their life does not end, but rather changes. We know that Cherri has reached a place of peace. While we grieve her passing today, each new day brings the knowledge that she is at comfort now.