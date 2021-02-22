Cheryl A. Long, 70, Chappell

Cheryl A. Long, 70, of Chappell passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2021 at her home.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date this summer.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Long family.

Cheryl was born May 2, 1950 in Sidney, NE to Donald and Lillian Wright. Cheryl grew up in Chappell, NE and moved to Colorado when she was 19. In 1993, she moved back to Chappell, NE where she would spend the rest of her life. Cheryl was a Certified Nurses Assisted which she obtained at Western Nebraska Community College. Cheryl owned and ran the famous Linger Longer Lounge in Lodgepole, NE from 2003 to 2018. It was through this adventure that she maintained the many friends that she had today.

Cheryl loved her family and friends. Cheryl would help anyone if she could, no questions asked. She loved watching her football. The Denver Broncos and Nebraska Cornhuskers would have priority over any other game. She was also an avid pool player playing for many years in the American Pool Association league. She also enjoyed her time at the lake with friends.

Cheryl is survived by her 2 children Ron (Stacy) Rosenbach from Florida. Sheila (Troy) Weber from Texas. 5 grandkids Jordan, Jake, Audrey Rosenbach from Florida, Renee Holovacko and Breanna Weber from Colorado. 3 great grandkids, Shylee Dalstrom, Rhilye Holovacko and Jaxon Rincon from Colorado.

Cheryl is also survived by her siblings, Mary (Gary) Jeppson of Nebraska, Mike (Deb) Wright of Georgia, Mark (Regina) Wright of Colorado, Doris (Rodger) Martin of Kansas, Kenny (Rayleen) Wright of Kansas and Les (Linda) Wright of Kansas…along with many nieces and nephews.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lillian Wright, her sister, Peggy Wagner, her sister, Donna Calvin and her nephew, Rory Jeppson.

Cheryl will be deeply missed by her family and friends.