Cheryl Ann Jay, 62, crossed the Golden Bridge to paradise, Dec. 15th, 2019, at her home.

A small Celebration of Life for family & friends will meet at Dugan-Kramer on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10am.

Cheryl Ann Jay was born to Bob (Robert W.)& Patsy Ann Jay on October 16, 1957, in Scottsbluff where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1976. Cher had one son, Robert Patrick Jay. She married James Gompert.

She leaves behind sister, Connie Jay Sanford of Gering; Friend, Opal Schaupp of Morrill;

Son, Robert Patrick Jay; Granddaughters, Kailey Tiegan Jay-Kissler, Tailyn Chloe Jay, Makhya Kathryn Jay of Lincoln; Nephews, Troy Dean & Carren Elane Morris of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Lonny William Jay of Scottsbluff; Ex-husband James Gompert; and Brother-in-law Chester Cooper of Scottsbluff; Shared Nieces & Nephews, Jessica M. Lamb, Teigen R. West, Harley K. Morris, Shelby L.Morris, Dakota John Dane Morris and Cain Jordan Ridgeway; Shared Great-Grandkids, Zyonn Walker, Elijah Walker & Brooklyn Skye Walker, Davinee Rae-Ann West, and Kovelan Blaze Coe and Braxton Lane Feagler.

She is proceeded in death by her daddy, Bob, her mama, Pat, her sister Linda Jo Jay Cooper and brother-in-law Stanley C. Sanford; Great niece & nephew Zyneligh Marie & Ryatt James Coe; and many aunties, uncles, cousins, and longtime friends.

Hoping heaven is ready for this mover & shaker…loved by many!