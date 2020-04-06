Chester “Chet” Alan Jacobs, 70, Scottsbluff

Chester “Chet” Alan Jacobs, 70, of Scottsbluff, NE left this earth to be with God on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by his family at home, after a long battle with a glioblastoma (brain cancer).

Chet was born August 19, 1949 in Oxford, NE to WL and Pauline (Crook) Jacobs. After receiving most of his education there, he graduated Bridgeport High School in 1967. He graduated Kearney State College in 1972 with a self-proclaimed degree in “Business and Beer.”

Chet married the love of his life, Barbara Jean White on December 19, 1974. This union was blessed with one son, Travis. After starting his career at Missouri Valley Construction Company and later perfecting his landscaping skills in Idaho, Chet started with the Burlington Northern Railroad as a Signal Maintainer / Inspector, retiring in 2012 after 33 years of service.

Words cannot describe the truly amazing person Chet was and how the world is such a better place because of the many people’s lives he touched with his positive attitude he maintained always. He had time to help anyone, even becoming a master of helping people move, having done it so much. He loved being active in his son’s life from volunteering at Boy Scouts in the early years to recently racing RC cars with him as long as he could, spectating and cheering after that. He was a 5 time Master Angler and helped teach numerous youngsters to fish on his boat. Chet was known for his gardening skills and shared much fruit of his labor. He was a long time member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with family, carpentry, hunting, and traveling. He and his wife spent their 25th Anniversary cruising around the Caribbean, their 30th Anniversary cruising around the Panama Canal, and their 40th Anniversary in Hawaii. Chet and his brother were able to take many bicycle trips together all over the world, including Canada and China.

Chester leaves behind his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Jean of Scottsbluff, son Travis (Maryanne) of Gering, grandsons Jarin (Becky) Jacobs of Scottsbluff and 1st Lieutenant Thomas Jacobs of Destin, FL, great-grandchildren Beaux and Kennedy Jacobs of Scottsbluff, brother Kenneth Jacobs of Yukon, OK, sister-in-law Jane Bernhardt of Scottsbluff, brothers-in-law Randy and Rex White of Scottsbluff, nieces Jennifer (Chris) Grant of Ardmore, OK, and Cortney (Travis) Schuller of Bayard, nephews Kelly Jacobs of Yukon, OK, Brian (Tonya) and Ron (Miranda) Bernhardt of Scottsbluff, Donald (Maria) Muhr of Omaha, NE, Jonathan White of Long Beach, CA, Ryan (Paula) White of Omaha, NE, Jarod White of Scottsbluff, and Marcus Johnson of Bellflower,CA, Godchildren Stephanie Rust, Justin Schlutterbusch, Mysti Scott, and Ryan Muhr, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins, his railroad family, and so many friends.

He was preceded in death by an infant sister, his parents, father and mother in law Gene and Louise White, brother-in-law Randy Bernhardt, and sister-in-law Cheryl Jacobs.

A public celebration of life will be held for Chester at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Festival of Hope would be so appreciated.