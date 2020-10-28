Chester Roy Dye passed from this earth to his new home in heaven on Saturday October 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held on November 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Spring Creek Church in Mitchell. Pastor Ben Cross will officiate.

Chester was born August 1, 1957 to Erwin Dale and Wanda Lou Dye in Alliance, NE. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Chester spent most of his life in western Nebraska, working in agriculture and trucking. Chester had a passion for team roping and although he hadn’t competed in several years one of his favorite things was to talk about team roping and the changes that were taking place.

He instilled his love of Team Roping into his youngest daughter Brianna.

Chester was baptized August 29, 2020 in Mitchell. Buried with Christ and now risen again.

He is survived by daughters, Karina (Marty) Jones of Burwyn,NE, Trista (Cory) Rose of Hobart, OK and Brianna Dye of Andrews, TX. Grandchildren, Mahaya, Maysa, and Makamry Jones, Lakyn, Taylyn and Brycen Rose. Brothers Bart and Jack. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by both his parents.