Christina K. “Chris” Fraedrich, 45, Scottsbluff

Christina K. “Chris” Fraedrich, 45, of Scottsbluff, passed away on October 13, 2019 at the Heart Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado of a heart attack. A Celebration of Chris’ Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ben Cross officiating. Memorials may made to the Christina Fraedrich Memorial Fund in care of Western Heritage Credit Union. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Chris was born November 2, 1973 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Kathleen E. (Nicodemus) and Robert R. Fraedrich. She received her education in Scottsbluff and received her GED from Western Nebraska Community College. She was employed the past 18 years and 7 months at Cleary Building Corp in Scottsbluff. She was a member of the Prairie Driving Club from its beginning in 1999, serving as secretary and treasurer. She was also a member of the Panhandle Saddle Club when she was young, serving both as a Jr. Princess and Queen Attendant.

Chris was happiest when spending time with her horses and cats; they seemed to understand her better than anyone else other than Jesus, whom she is now in Heaven with. The highlight of her life was being baptized this summer.

Chris is survived by her mother Kathi Fraedrich of Scottsbluff; brother Vernon (Lori) of Dongducheon, Korea; nephews Tyler (Amber) and Cody Fraedrich all of Tonganoxie, KS; special cousins Sam Cross of Harrisburg and Robyn Nicodemus of Bayard; as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Chris was preceded in death by her father Robert Fraedrich, Grandparents Walter and Elsie Fraedrich and Fred and Pauline Nicodemus, Uncle Brad Cross, Aunt Donna Fraedrich, and cousins Wylie Cross, and Donna (McCormick) Coffee.