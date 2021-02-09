Christine Elizabeth Webb, 69, Scottsbluff

Christine Elizabeth Webb, 69, of Scottsbluff died unexpectedly on Friday, February 5th, 2021 at her home. Her funeral will be Thursday February 11th at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Episcopal church in Scottsbluff with Father Mark Selvey officiating. Interment will be immediately following the funeral at the Mitchell Cemetery. Memorials have been established to the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library Foundation and to St. Francis Episcopal Church.

Services will be livestreamed on St. Francis Episcopal Church Facebook page and website.

Chris was born September 17th, 1951 in Scottsbluff, NE, the second child of Carl & Norma Carlson. She grew up on the family farm attending Sunflower rural school, graduating with the class of 1969. After graduation she attended one year at Chadron State College before marrying her high school sweetheart Jack Webb on August 14th, 1970 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church (Now St. Francis) in Scottsbluff, NE.

They made their first home in Winside, Nebraska where Jack took his first teaching job. Another move took them to Newman Grove, Nebraska. While in Newman Grove Chris took on the big job of the school lunch manager for Newman Grove public school, and also became the youngest school lunch manager in the whole state of Nebraska at that time. This was always one of her proudest achievements. Jack and Chris spent 3 years in Newman Grove, before then moving to Harrisburg, Nebraska in 1974. It was in Harrisburg that Jack and Chris embarked upon their most important journey, and welcomed their daughters to their family, first Sheila in 1975 and then Erin in 1977. The family then made a move to Glenrock, Wyoming in 1978 where they made their home, staying in Wyoming for 31 years. While in Glenrock Chris worked first as a legal secretary and then as the Glenrock Community Education Coordinator through Eastern Wyoming College.

Retirement brought Jack and Chris back to Scottsbluff where they resided until her death. Chris retired from her career early to focus on her grandkids. She so enjoyed babysitting her grandkids and going to their many activities. She was a very avid bridge player, playing in multiple bridge clubs, and sometimes having 4 or 5 games scheduled in a week. Chris was a kind and giving friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed serving on the Scottsbluff Library Foundation Board for many years. She also very much enjoyed reading and gardening.

She is survived by her husband Jack, daughter Sheila Webb of Scottsbluff, daughter and son-in-law Craig and Erin Rumsey of Laramie, Wyoming. Grandchildren Jacqueline, Margo and Mia Bowles of Scottsbluff, and Carly, Lane, and J.D. Rumsey of Laramie, Wyoming. Brother and sister-in-law Clay and Deb Carlson of Scottsbluff, their children Wade Carlson and Tonya (Phil) Luebbert. Sister and brother-in-law Mike and Jeannine Foster of Crete, Nebraska and their children Hilary (Derek) George and Carl Foster.

She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother.