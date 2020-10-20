Christopher Amos Bretthauer, 45, Sacramento, Ca.

Christopher Amos Bretthauer, 45 of Sacramento, California passed away on October 8th 2020. He was born in Oshkosh, Nebraska on August 24th, 1975 and is the son of Janet Reifschneider and Ray Nash, and stepson of Jerry Bretthauer. Chris graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1993 and went on to further his education in architectural drafting in Phoenix, Arizona. He had a lengthy career in architectural drafting including firms in Arizona, Florida, Colorado and California and taught at Arapahoe Community College.

Chris enjoyed the Colorado Rocky Mountains, hiking, biking, going to sporting events, concerts, dining and experiencing different cultures. In his youth, he enjoyed playing in twenty-three club baseball, wrestling and participating in all-state choir. His favorite bands were Live, Prince, and Cake. He loved to travel and especially loved to spend time with his daughter.

He is survived by his daughter, Mercedes (Billy) Feid, one month old grandson Jude William Feid of Scottsbluff, NE , mother Janet Reifschneider (Alvin Rahmig) of Gering, NE, sisters Tina (Mike) Oliver of Cortland, NE, Dehlila Nash of Gering, NE, brother Jeb Bretthauer of Scottsbluff, NE nieces Natasha Nesbitt, Alexia Bretthauer, Emmalee Standley and nephews Nathan (Ellen) Gloria, and Evan Vath, and two great nieces and a great nephew.

Preceded in death by his grandfather Alex Reifschneider and his grandmother Emma Reifschneider, Uncle Alvin Reifschneider, Uncle Ron Reifschneider and his childhood best friend Brandon Dishong.

Memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Gering Zion Church with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.