Cindy McClellan, Scottsbluff

Cindy McClellan passed away on June 26, 2020, in Medway, Ohio, surrounded by her daughter, grandchildren, and extended family, as she fulfilled her final wish to attend her family reunion.

Cindy was born to John Arthur and Lenora Ashbaugh in Salina, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 1944. She was the middle child in a family of 13 children, and was naturally a caretaker and hard worker. She graduated high school in Bell Avon, Pennsylvania, and soon after moved with her family to Texas.

In 1964, she gave birth to her only child, a daughter—Lenora Sue. She worked many years as a loan officer in banks in the San Antonio, Texas, area.

On September 10, 1981, she married the love of her life, Robert McClellan. They loved to travel, hit the casinos, and spend time with their grandkids in their backyard pool. She enjoyed living with her husband in San Antonio for 34 years, and during that time, they took many trips to visit family in Nebraska and Washington State. When she lost her beloved husband in 2015, she moved to Nebraska to be with her daughter and grandchildren.

She was real spitfire who enjoyed life on her terms. She is survived by her daughter, Sue (Henry) Gompert; grandson, Ken Moore (Amanda Donnelson), granddaughter Erica (Brian) Croft, granddaughter Shelbi Bauer, and her step-grandchildren, Vince Gompert, Zach (Lauren) Gompert, Josh Gompert, and Nicole (Jeremy) Gompert. She loved her many great-grandbabies—Kaitlynn, Kinzee, Karson, and Kameron Moore, Kira Scwartzkopf, Lily and William Croft, and Draco and Junior Bauer. She is survived by her two siblings, Janet Friesenhahn and John Ashbaugh, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loyal, furry companion, Missy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, ten siblings, and her loving husband. She will be missed deeply by all who loved her.