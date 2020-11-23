Clarence “Butch” Benzel, 91, Scottsbluff

Clarence “Butch” Benzel, 91, of Scottsbluff passed away on November 20, 2020 at The Village at Regional West. A private family burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Clarence C. Benzel was born April 29, 1929 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Carl and Louise (Herman) Benzel. He received his education in the Scottsbluff Public Schools, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. Clarence served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged on April 25, 1952.

He was united in marriage to Betty L. Wilson on May 28, 1955 at Scottsbluff and to this union three children were born. The couple made their home in Scottsbluff. Clarence worked for Coca Cola for 40 plus years. He was a member of Grace Chapel Church in Scottsbluff.

Clarence is survived by his wife Betty; children Tammy (Joe) Masid, Carla (Kevin) Schmidt, and Steve (Ellen) Benzel; grandchildren Adam Masid and Emily Schmidt; sister Keitha (Alvin) Kuxhausen; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family member.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Rodney and Gerald, and sister-in-law Hazel Benzel.