Clark (Jack) W. Hartshorn, Sr. was born April 19, 1940 in Hot Springs, SD to Jess and Marguerite (Clarke) Hartshorn. As a young child he lived in Buffalo Gap South Dakota, Harrison Flatt, and Valentine, Nebraska, before moving to the Scottsbluff/Gering area with his family. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1958.

Jack started working part time for Star Herald Publishing at the age of 14. He left for a year taking a job with a food inspection service, this took him all around the east coast and southern states. He returned to Scottsbluff and to his job at the Star Herald working as a Graphic Arts Specialist. He retired from there in December 2017 at the age of 77. Jack excelled and took pride in his work.

Jack was extremely dedicated to his family being the “Godfather” who was always at the head of the table, both literally and figuratively speaking. Jack enjoyed watching football and was an avid Husker fan. His love for us was unconditional.

Jack had what he referred to as having the “Hartshorn sense of humor” always quick witted with his one liners. He made friends everywhere he went never knowing a stranger.

Jack was married to Lawanda Plueger and to this union three children were born Chad, Clark, and Lisa. They divorced in 1976.

Jack married Bobbi Schmidt on July 2, 1981. Bobbi was the love of Jack’s life and together they had a very loving marriage. From this union their daughter Heidi was born.

Jack is survived by his wife Bobbi and his children Chad, Lisa and Heidi; Grandchildren Alesia Miller, Trey (Alexa) Miller, Bryli Miller(Ben Simmons), Shaylean Hartshorn (Jake Blaha), Trent Hartshorn and Elija Pieper; great grandchildren Jaxon Miller, Leah Gibson, Jude and Luke Blaha and their soon to be born sister Violet, Isaiah and Landry Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parent Jess Hartshorn and Marguerite Vondracek, infant sister Macel Marlene, Mary Kautz, brother Tad Hartshorn, and son Clark Hartshorn Jr.

Jack left us on Wednesday, June 17th 2020. His funeral will be Monday, June 22nd at 10:30am at the WestWay Church. Casual attire is suggested. Visitation will be Friday, June 19 from 5-7 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. At his request, cremation will take place following the visitation. Memorials may be given to the Festival of Hope. Online condolences and stories may be left on Jack’s Tribute Wall at www.dugankramer.com.

A mask is encouraged if you are able to wear one. Social distancing will be practiced.