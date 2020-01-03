Claudia Ann Taylor, 82, Scottsbluff

Claudia Ann Taylor of Scottsbluff, NE passed away peacefully in her home on December 31, 2019 at the age of 82.

A celebration of life will be held at the Gering American Legion post #36 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2-4pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Claudia Taylor memorial and brought to the celebration or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Claudia was born in Scottsbluff on July 2, 1937. She attended school in Scottsbluff and went on to become a loving mother and provider. She was a longtime employee and member of the American Legion post 36 in Gering. Claudia loved spending time with her family, reading, solving crossword puzzles, playing bingo and putting together puzzles.

Claudia is predeceased by her parents Allen “Red” and Ima Lacy, her brothers Robert Lacy and Harvey Lacy.

Claudia is lovingly remembered by: her daughters; Christine Schanaman (Jack Satur) of Gering, Tracie (Justin) Allred of Gering and Shara Nicholson; Grandchildren; Dustin Douglass (Brittney), Brandi Dunning, Allie Schanaman (Mateo Rameriz), Hunter & Gannon Allred. Great grandchildren; Dakota, Dalton & Dawson Douglass and Sariah & Scarlet Dunning; Siblings; Gene Lacy of Livingston, TX, Gordon Lacy of Gering and special sister Doneta Paz of Phoenix, AZ; and Ex-husband Thomas Taylor of Scottsbluff.

Bridgman Funeral Home of Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.