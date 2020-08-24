Clyde LaVern McKinley, 86

Clyde LaVern McKinley passed into Heaven on August 20, 2020 at his home in Scottsbluff, NE at the age of 86.

Lavern was born on June 24, 1934 in Hayes, KS to Clifford John and Goldie Marguerite (Lamoree) McKinley. He grew up on the family farm south of Wakeeny, KS and then completed his schooling in Salina, KS. After graduating from high school, he went to work in his brother Wilford McKinley’s Construction company building houses in Scottsbluff, NE.

He met Ruby Irene Lighty at church in Scottsbluff and they were married in Ulysses, KS on March 31, 1956. They had two children, Rene and Steven. They lived in Colorado Springs, CO for 52 years where he worked in construction and cabinetmaking. LaVern loved building things, gardening, traveling and visiting with neighbors.

LaVern was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

LaVern is survived by his wife Ruby; sister Donna McKinley of Denver, CO; daughter Rene (Randy) Waggener of Alliance, NE and son, Steven (Barb) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Rayna (Dan) Woodward of Rapid City, SD and Ryan Waggener of Aurora, CO and one great grandson, Samuel Isaac Woodward.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for Global Strategies Church of God Ministries, Anderson, IN. Online condolences may be made by visiting LaVern’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.