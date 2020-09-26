Coleen Ring (Kechley), 67, Bridgeport

Coleen Ring (Kechley), age 67 of Bridgeport was welcomed to her eternal home in heaven September 22, 2020 with her daughter, grandson, and sister by her side.

Coleen’s wish was not to have a funeral service; but have her family spread her ashes on the farm where she grew up. She had fond memories of the farm growing up and wanted to return to her happy place. A close gathering was held on the farm where Coleen and her sisters use to play. With Pastor Brien Wahlan saying a few words and reading a favorite poem. In lieu of flowers memorials in Coleen’s honor may be made in care of Seventh-Day Adventist church of Bridgeport and mailed to 9850 108th St NW Annandale, Minnesota 55302. Online condolences may be made by viewing Coleen’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements.

Coleen was born in Lewellen Nebraska to Melvin and Bonnie (McCormick) Kechley. She grew up on the family farm where she enjoyed playing outside and taking care of the farm animals. She graduated from Oshkosh High School and went on to complete a year of secretarial training.

Coleen married and had two daughters to that union: Mandie and Terri. They lived in several states including Washington, Nebraska, Montana, and Colorado. She lived in Denver for several years before returning to Nebraska where she resided in Bridgeport. Coleen enjoyed walking, traveling, visiting family, and time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Mandie Dalimata of Millerville, MN, Terri (John) Dyer of Annandale, Mn. Her 4 grandchildren Scott Dalimata, Kamdyn, Case, and Karson Dyer. Also, her sister LaRee (Randy) Gompert and several nieces and great nieces and nephews.

Coleen was preceded in death by her parents and sister Teresa Russell.